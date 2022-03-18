Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

NASDAQ DORM traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.20. The stock had a trading volume of 96,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,802. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.01. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $88.43 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DORM shares. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,049,000 after buying an additional 98,211 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 111,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dorman Products by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Dorman Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.