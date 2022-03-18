Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Down 4.1%

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 7.99 and last traded at 8.01. 9,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 603,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.35.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 7.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

In other Douglas Elliman news, COO Richard Lampen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of 6.69 per share, for a total transaction of 66,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 6.62 per share, for a total transaction of 33,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $679,050 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,475,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

