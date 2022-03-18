Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Stock Price Up 9.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as 8.19 and last traded at 8.19. Approximately 8,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 587,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.51.

Specifically, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 6.62 per share, with a total value of 33,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Lampen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $679,050.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 7.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.