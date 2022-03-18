Douglas R. Casella Sells 1,400 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $123,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $86.29 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.86, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.07.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

