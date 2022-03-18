DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $1.98 on Friday. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,064,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DouYu International by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DouYu International by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 855,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DouYu International by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 142,314 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

