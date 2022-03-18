DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $1.98 on Friday. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.93.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.
DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)
DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
