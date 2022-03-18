DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Up 17.6% Following Strong Earnings

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) shares shot up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.67. 27,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,441,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DouYu International by 134.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $642.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.93.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

