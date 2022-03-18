DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Acquires $769,500.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Harry Sloan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Harry Sloan purchased 40,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.97. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in DraftKings by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

