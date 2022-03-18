DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading Down 2.8%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.99. 1,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 276,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

