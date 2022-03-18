Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.28 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 6.66%. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.
Shares of DFH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. 2,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,000. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Dream Finders Homes (Get Rating)
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.
