Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a C$19.25 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.84.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$16.75 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$13.14 and a 12-month high of C$17.60. The company has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.55.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

