Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.75 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.90.

NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 381,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,447. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

