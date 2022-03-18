Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 5,780,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $249,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,506 shares of company stock worth $2,654,263 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 750,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $105.16. The company had a trading volume of 84,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.02. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

