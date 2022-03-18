DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Short Interest Up 21.4% in February

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.81. 3,061,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,880. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

