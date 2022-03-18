DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of DD stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after buying an additional 4,586,593 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $166,822,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,382,000 after buying an additional 1,019,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

