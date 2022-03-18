Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DY. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.14.

NYSE DY opened at $101.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.70. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $492,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $1,821,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 105,407.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $3,543,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

