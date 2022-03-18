Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $468.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,690 shares of company stock worth $57,449 in the last ninety days. 42.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 94,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 79,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 231,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.