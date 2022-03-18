Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 547 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,136,000 after acquiring an additional 208,182 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,855,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,155,000 after purchasing an additional 91,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,434 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.34. 10,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,014,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.14. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $82.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

