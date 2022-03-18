Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,074,000 after buying an additional 470,733 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.87. 77,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,173,771. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

