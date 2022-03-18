Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises about 1.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $18,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Public Storage by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.62.

NYSE:PSA traded up $8.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $365.78. The stock had a trading volume of 619,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,781. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.00 and a one year high of $380.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.23 and its 200-day moving average is $340.89.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.