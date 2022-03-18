Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 200 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,351,000 after purchasing an additional 393,682 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,875,000 after buying an additional 209,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,892,000 after buying an additional 133,890 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,271,000 after acquiring an additional 99,448 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 119.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,241,000 after acquiring an additional 91,045 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

NYSE CSL traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $246.81. 1,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,533. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.44 and a 12 month high of $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

