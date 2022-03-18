Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Sells $13,678.72 in Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) Director Nina Richardson sold 3,886 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $13,678.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EAR opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 4.07. Eargo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $58.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eargo by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 448,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 1,337.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

