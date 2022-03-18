Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as high as C$0.34. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 22,997 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The stock has a market cap of C$46.17 million and a PE ratio of 8.59.

About Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds interests in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

