easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.07

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its Â’easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

