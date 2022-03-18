Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 665,400 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 558,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ETJ opened at $9.76 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%.

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

