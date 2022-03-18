eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.310-$5.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.840 EPS.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.67 on Friday. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.92.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

