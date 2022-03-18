Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Shares Down 2.5%

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). 2,617,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,845,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Echo Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.52. The company has a market cap of £5.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.