Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 106,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ecoark by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecoark in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecoark by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 26,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ecoark by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 22,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecoark by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEST opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. Ecoark has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

