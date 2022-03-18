ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading 11.5% Higher

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Rating) traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 8,836,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 5,061,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.40. The company has a market cap of £14.70 million and a P/E ratio of -7.13.

ECR Minerals Company Profile

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company has 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in Philippines.

