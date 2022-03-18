Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $442.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.86 and a 200-day moving average of $453.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.