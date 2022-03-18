Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IVV opened at $442.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.86 and a 200-day moving average of $453.17.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
