Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $168.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.76.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

