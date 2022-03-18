Edge Capital Group LLC Has $3 Million Stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 153,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDRV opened at $44.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $57.71.

