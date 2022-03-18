Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,975 Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

JOBY stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Joby Aviation Inc has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Joby Aviation (Get Rating)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.