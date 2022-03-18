Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 450 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,987,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 62.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 11.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of BAC opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $347.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.