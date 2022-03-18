Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 569 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $954.62.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $195.34 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $163.41 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.26.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

