Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,051 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.3% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after buying an additional 387,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 232,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $191.93 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

