Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $135,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after acquiring an additional 836,350 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

UBER stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.