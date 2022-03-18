Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $485,000 Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $15.84 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.33.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

