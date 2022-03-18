Edge Wealth Management LLC Invests $33,000 in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter worth $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter valued at $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Mandiant alerts:

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of MNDT opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82. Mandiant Inc has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mandiant Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandiant Profile (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.