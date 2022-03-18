Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Insider Sells $259,000.00 in Stock

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EPC opened at $37.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

