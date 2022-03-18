Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Insider Sells $259,000.00 in Stock

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of EPC opened at $37.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $51.86.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EPC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
