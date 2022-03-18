Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $44.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $2,369,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 41.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 186,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 8.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $508,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

