Edmond Coletta Sells 1,524 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CFO Edmond Coletta sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $133,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Edmond Coletta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

On Thursday, February 24th, Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,252,966.42.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.86, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.