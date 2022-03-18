eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,370 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFTR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFTR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

