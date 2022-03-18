Emblem (CVE:EMC) Shares Up 1.6%

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 597,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89.

Emblem Company Profile (CVE:EMC)

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

