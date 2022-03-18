Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Emeco Holdings Limited provides heavy earthmoving equipment and mining service solutions in Australia. The company rents trucks, excavators, dozers, loaders, and graders. It is also involved in the maintenance and remanufacturing of various components of heavy earthmoving equipment. Emeco Holdings Limited was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

