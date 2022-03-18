Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EMLAF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Empire alerts:

OTCMKTS:EMLAF opened at $34.46 on Monday. Empire has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.