Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EDR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 35.93.

Shares of EDR opened at 29.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 35.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is 28.93.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

