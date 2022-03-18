Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Down 7.4%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.24 and last traded at C$6.34. Approximately 323,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 449,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.85.

EDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.26.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.69.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

