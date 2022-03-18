Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,298,000 after purchasing an additional 393,975 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,653,000 after acquiring an additional 793,342 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,074,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,341,000 after acquiring an additional 774,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,960,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,780,000 after acquiring an additional 673,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25.

