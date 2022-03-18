Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 26,928 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,928 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

