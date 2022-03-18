Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stock Position Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Energizer worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Energizer by 136.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,743 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Energizer by 109.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 785,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 409,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energizer by 142.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 371,811 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,370,000 after acquiring an additional 358,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Energizer by 597.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 224,094 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

